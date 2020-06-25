Local doctor talks safety when heading back to school

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For many students across Mississippi, the academic year was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the state’s eight public universities plan to welcome students back to campus in August.

Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare provided a breakdown of how the Institutions of Higher Learning plan to operate campus life while under strict safety guidelines.

“The Board of Trustees for our Institutions of Higher Learning passed a resolution just last month. This resolution had many objectives. The first one was to provide a safe environment for students and employees. The second one is to follow recommendations of health experts such as social distancing. What I really liked is the language, ‘maintaining flexibility during this very fluid pandemic’ because they understand that in order to provide the ultimate safety, they have to be flexible in the rules because things are changing every day and we have to be ready to make those changes in the interests for the safety of kids.” said Quinn.

As for students in grade school, the Mississippi Department of Education released three learning options and guidelines students must follow.

“The first option is a traditional option where students are in the classroom and they sit in the same desk all day, and when it’s time for classes to change, the teachers will change, leaving the kids in the classroom that way it decreases the individuals coming in contact with the students, but also wearing masks and doing different types of screenings before school every day for safety. The second option is the hybrid option. In this scenario, the districts will be divided up– Group A will be half of the children in the district and Group B will be the other half,” said Quinn. “The last option is the virtual reopening. That’s where all of the students stay at home as they did this past Spring and do the virtual learning on computers.”

