Local Fans React to the Death of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fans are in disbelief about the death of NBA legend Kobe Bean Bryant. Kobe along with 7 other passengers were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday January 26, 2020. Among those passengers were Bryant’s 13 year-old daughter Gianna.

Fans say this tragic day will be one they will never forget. And also they say they will never forget what they were doing at the time they received the devastating news.

Kobe was selected as the 13th pick in the 1996 NBA Draft. He played 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers winning 5 NBA Championships.

Fans remember Kobe for his electrifying offense and tenacious defense.