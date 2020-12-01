Local farm donates Christmas tree to City of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The countdown to Christmas has officially begun, and the City of Jackson will be getting into the holiday spirit. The Wilcher family lives in Terry. They cut down a 20-foot tree that will be placed in the city so everyone can enjoy it.

“This is the time of year to give and share, and show your love, and that’s what I think everyone needs to do,” said Lanier Wilcher Jr.

With 24 days until Christmas, the Wilcher family decided to donate the tree to the City of Jackson. The farm has helped the city by trimming its tree for many years. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year’s donation has a special meaning.

The family said donating the tree is an honor and a highlight in what has been a rough year for many.

“It’s a joy to me to be able to give to others and see the smiles and to see people come together instead of being separated. It’s just a joy to be able to do that.”

The City of Jackson said people will be able to enjoy this tree by the end of this week.

