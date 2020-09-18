Local fraternity to host free face mask giveaway, voter registration drive

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., will distribute free face masks in Hazlehurst on Saturday, September 19.

The event will start at 10:00 a.m. at Hazlehurst High School.

Also on Saturday, the fraternity will distribute free face masks and host a voter registration drive in Jackson.

The event will be at the King Hiram Grand Lodge on Martin Luther King Dr. It starts at 10:00 a.m.

