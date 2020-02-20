Breaking News
WJTV 12 News and American Red Cross team up to help flood victims

Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

How to download WJTV 12 Weather App

Submit Weather Pics

Local fund collects donations for Pearl River flood recovery efforts

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The United Way of the Capital Area board of trustees voted Thursday to contribute $25,000 to the launch of Operation 2020 Pearl River Flood Recovery Fund.

The fund will aid in recovery efforts for areas in Hinds, Madison and Rankin Counties.

You can go to www.myunitedway.com to make online contributions. You can also mail donations to:

Operation 2020 Pearl River Flood Recovery Fund

P.O. Box 23169

Jackson, MS 39225

If you would like to make a donation to the American Red Cross, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories