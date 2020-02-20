Local fund collects donations for Pearl River flood recovery efforts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The United Way of the Capital Area board of trustees voted Thursday to contribute $25,000 to the launch of Operation 2020 Pearl River Flood Recovery Fund.

The fund will aid in recovery efforts for areas in Hinds, Madison and Rankin Counties.

You can go to www.myunitedway.com to make online contributions. You can also mail donations to:

Operation 2020 Pearl River Flood Recovery Fund

P.O. Box 23169

Jackson, MS 39225

If you would like to make a donation to the American Red Cross, click here.