Local funeral home experiences increased demand due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Audrey Wiley, the Vice President of Westhaven Funeral Home, said prior to the pandemic, they had about 10 to 15 funerals each Saturday. Now, that number has doubled.

“28 bodies from Saturday to Saturday, we had 28 bodies in house. On the average of what we have for COVID patients we average at least from 6 to 10 at least a minimum of 4,” said Wiley.

While it may look like business is going up, so are their expenses.

“When our people go out and pick up they are having to suit up on the average about $60 per suit up and they are having to throw those away you can’t keep them.”

Wiley said Westhaven staff have taken as many precautions as possible to slow the spread of the virus and that includes monitoring capacity.

“Especially, when we have visitations we’re having to get employees to just stand and make sure we don’t have over the number.”

Wiley said it’s been devastating seeing families left brokenhearted by this virus and said everyone should take it seriously.

“Don’t just take this disease for granted it is happening it is real and people are dying from the COVID disease because we are not taking it serious.”

She also added that following the CDC guidelines have helped the staff at Westhaven stay safe.