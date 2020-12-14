Local groups, church host toy drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WTJV) – Toy drives are common during the holidays, and one in Jackson has been in the works since March. The group Moms Demand Action (MDA) will collect toys through Saturday, December 19, at Mount Helms Baptist Church.

The drive started when Mary Helen Abel began to clean out her garage during quarantine. She said she found plenty of old toys that were still up to par to be regifted. The idea ended up snowballing into an effort between MDA, the church and the People’s Advocacy.

Abel said that they’re trying to stay positive through the holidays, even when it seems nearly impossible to do so.

“I do believe that all things can be used for good. I think that’s what we’re doing here. We’re taking what we have, and we’re making the very best out of what we can of it,” stated Abel.

She emphasized that they’re not collecting anybody’s trash to give away. They’re collecting new or like-new toys.

“There are different families who are needing extra help and assistance at this time. We’re thankful to partner with these organizations that are doing so much to change the community,” said Pastor CJ Rhodes.

While MDA, the church and People’s Advocacy have the reigns on this drive, they’re not the only organizations getting involved.

“We want to be those people that help give out toys to the needy and provide some love and support during holiday season, hoping to be able to connect our community,” said Terun Moore, co-director for Strong Arms Jackson.

Saturday’s drive is from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Pandemic precautions will be in place.

