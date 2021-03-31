Local health center provides COVID-19 vaccines for community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center is working to make sure everyone in the community has the option to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

They partnered with Black’s Chapel M.B. Church in Jackson on Wednesday. They offered both the Johnson & Johnson and the Moderna shot.

“It helps to break some of the barriers. Some of the individuals haven’t been able to get into a location for scheduling reasons. Some people don’t have transportation. So if we can get closer to the individuals in need, I feel like we’re able to make a better impact,” explained Michelle Owens, deputy director of nursing.

Hundreds of people showed up to the vaccination site on Wednesday.