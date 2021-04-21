Local health organizations partner to distribute food boxes to Jackson community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Metro Jackson Heart Association and the Evers-Care Clinic held a food giveaway Wednesday morning at the Jackson Medical Mall.

Not only was food being handed out, people also received health educational tips. The bags of food were filled with fruits, non-perishable foods, cases of water and CPR training kits.

Organizers said the goal of the health drive was to educate people on the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.

For one volunteer, heart health hits home, so she wants to make sure everyone can live a long and happy life.