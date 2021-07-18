Local health professional encourages Mississippians to get vaccinated

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some areas across the United States are implementing mask madates once again due to an increase in Delta variant cases. Here in Mississippi, there is still some vaccine hesitancy

More than 1 million people are fully vaccinated in Mississippi– that’s about 33 percent of the state’s population. Denise Taylor is a vaccine hesitancy coach who believes the key to increasing the number of vaccinations in Mississippi is to listen to people’s concerns.

“I think you have to be patient, cause once you talk to people and you say trust the facts and trust the provider, then you might not change their minds right then or they may not make that decision right then. What I do, I give them my card, I say ‘hey call me if I can answer any more questions I’ll be happy to come back and talk to you’,” said Taylor.

Taylor also shared that at the Delta Health Center, they’ve already vaccinated 8,000 people. Her current goal is to increase the state’s vaccination rate to 50 percent and she plans to keep pushing for people to get vaccinated.