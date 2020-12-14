Local homeowner warns neighbors of porch thieves

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A homeowner in Fondren wants people to be on the look out for Christmas decoration thieves.

The surveillance footage was captured by Catherin Mansell on Council Circle. The man pulled up in his truck around 4:30 a.m. Sunday and got away with $40 worth of lights and present stands before driving off.

The owner’s advice for everyone is to make sure your belongings are always secured and keep an extra eye out on the streets for porch pirates.

