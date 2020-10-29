Local hotel donates check to American Cancer Society

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, organizers with River Walk Casino in Vicksburg participated in the fight against breast cancer by making a donation.

In the past, the casino would place donated bras along the Old Vicksburg Bridge, but the coronavirus pandemic changed their plans this year. Casino leaders asked for people to donate $1.00 for every bra that they collected, and the ended the fundraiser with $5,000.

Leaders with the American Cancer Society said they are always open to receive donations via their website.

