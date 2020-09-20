Local inventor fights against COVID-19 with the creation of a face shield

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A local inventor has taken on the task of solving problems that many complain about when wearing face masks.

With current mask mandates, many people find it hard to breath when wearing a mask and for those who wear glasses, many complain about a fog issue. Those problems may be no more thanks to a new face shield created by Kyoung Lee. The non-fogging face shield, combines plastic and rubber to make the device durable. The shield doesn’t restrict your nose and mouth, and it also introduces protection for your eyes. Lee says the product that will protect people from COVID-19, while providing comfort.

As the seasons change and sports teams gear up, Lee says the face shield can even be worn by athletes on the field. He points out the first game in the NFL as an example, where he cites Andy Reid whose mask was fogged on the sideline of the game. Lee says if Reid gets the Sunnie, he wont have any problems running his game.

Lee says this product can work for sports teams, the military and everyday wear. It doesn’t fog up, it’s scratch proof, and unbreakable. With the new face shields, the inventor says he is looking to create jobs in Mississippi with his company by building a factory here.