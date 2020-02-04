Local law enforcement attend meet and greet to build stronger relationships

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – After one month on the job, Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance is working to build stronger relationships with other leaders in law enforcement. He hosted a meet and greet for authorities on Tuesday.

“It’s the beginning of a long, close knit relationship between law enforcement and in essence, what is Central Mississippi,” explained Vance. “One thing I talked about when running for office is making sure that all of the law enforcement heads, agencies work together.”

Judges and prosecutors also took part in Tuesday’s event. U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst said teamwork can make all the difference.

“We’re going to continue to work hard with men and women over here, in black and blue with JPD,” stated Hurst. He also discussed plans to expand crime fighting initiatives like Project Eject, which is aimed at getting violent criminals off the street and rehabilitated them behind bars. Hurst also wants to expand Project Guardian, which targets gun crimes.