Local law professor reacts to President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – President Trump and 10 cabinet members have all tested positive for the coronavirus. Given the president’s notion of business as usual many sympathize with the exposure to the virus and others question it.

Social media has ran rampant since the announcement that President Donald Trump contracted the coronavirus, some accused him of using empathy to gain more power. Those who research political rhetoric call that tactic gas lighting.

Constitutional Law Professor Matt Steffey said a conspiracy like that coming from the White House is unlikely.

Steffey said in order for gas lighting to work, the person would need widespread confidence in what’s being claimed, that confidence has to be kept over a period of time.

“I think it is very unlikely for any president including this president to decide to perpetrate a monumental fraud on the American people to claim that their sick when their not in order to try to manipulate the outcome of the election,” said Steffey.

Many people are now asking what happens if the president is unable to carry out the duty of his office.

Professor Steffy said the constitution has it so we always have a president. In the line of succession would mean Vice President Pence would assume presidential duties while President Trump recovers.

LATEST STORIES: