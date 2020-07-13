Local lawyers write open letter regarding Pamela Hancock

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – After a county prosecutor made controversial comments regarding rioters and protesters after the death of George Floyd, local attorneys are demanding that she be held accountable.

A letter from more than 35 lawyers was written in regards to Pamela Hancock. The Madison County prosecutor said in a Facebook post, “We can only hope the deadly (coronavirus) strain spreads in riots!”

In an interview with Mississippi Today, Hancock said it’s her job to prosecute all crimes, including civil disobediance.

An excerpt from the letter from the other attorneys said in part, “While we all make mistakes and say things we wish we never would have said, words matter. The words of our public officials, especially our prosecutors, matter more. There must be no hint that you, as a prosecutor, carry any racial animus or bias in your work, and that is why your social media post was so damaging to your professional credibility and to our criminal justice system.”

In the same interview with Mississippi Today, Hancock called the comment “a joke done very poorly.”

