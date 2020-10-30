Local leaders pushback against Initiative 65

LAUREL, Miss. (WJTV) -In a news conference at the Jones County Courthouse on Thursday, state and community leaders outlined their opposition to legalize medical marijuana.

Their main argument is that it would put medical marijuana in the state constitution. They say it doesn’t provide for state, city or county taxes and no prescriptions can be given with Initiative 65.

The group behind getting medical marijuana on the ballot said Initiative 65 would create a safe and effective program for Mississippians with debilitating medical conditions.

