Local Marines provide relief to Hurricane Laura victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A local Marine Corps League held a supply drive to help victims of Hurricane Laura on Saturday evening.

Hurricane Laura devastated parts of Louisiana and seeing the devastation lead General Louis H. Wilson Jr. of Marine Corpleague Deatchment 173 to spend their Saturday trying to provide relief.

“These people are hurting. They need a lot of assistance. A lot of these people are still having issues and we wanted to help them whether it’s food, or cleaning supplies,’ said Wanda Magers, Commandant of Detachment 173,

Items like tissue paper and bath soap are some of the thing that were put into a trailer at the Harley Davidson on I-55 South.

Those who donated said they wanted to be there for others in their time of need.

“I just wanted to be able to help so many people have helped Mississippi when they’ve had hurricane and I just hope it does some good for somebody,” said Linda Watson.

With hundreds of items donated, members say they are grateful.

“We appreciate it and it means so much to these people that need everything,” expressed Billy Henderson, Past Commandant.

The donation items along with donation items from other detachments will be taken to Hattiesburg Wednesday and then dispersed to victims in Louisiana.

LATEST STORIES: