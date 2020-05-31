Local McDonald’s owner holds graduation for staff members

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- McDonald’s owner and operator Marc O’Ferrell wanted to honor the graduates who work for him, so he hosted a special ceremony at one of his restaurants in Jackson.

Graduates who gathered at the McDonald’s shared stories of working while attending school. Some thanked their bosses for scheduling shifts around their school schedules.

“It makes me feel happy because, for Mr. O’Ferrell to use his own honey to help his employees. It’s really a good feeling for somebody to do that for you. He didn’t have to do that, but him doing it I appreciate it from the bottom of my of my heart,” said McLauren High School graduate Kelsey Haymer.

Many of the high school graduates who attended were encouraged to use McDonald’s tuition assistance program, Archways to Opportunity to further their education.

Students who do choose to take that route can receive up to 2,500 dollars.