Local neighbors react to deadly dispute in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Rankin County Sheriff’s office said a man is now charged with murder after fatally shooting his neighbor.

18-year-old Deshawn Xavion Douglas and 54-year-old Christopher Miln were in a physical altercation before Douglas allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Miln on Monday. Miln died from his injuries later that day. The sheriff’s office said Miln and Douglas had a longstanding feud.

Deshawn Xavion Douglas, 18

Donna Miln, Christopher’s wife, said the feud with Douglas started within a month of them moving into the neighborhood in May 2020. She said she refused Douglas a cigarette.

“I told him no,” said Donna, “You are a juvenile, you do not need to smoke, they cost too much and I am not going to give you one. That is when he called me a racist.”

Donna said they tried building a fence to keep away from Douglas, but it did not work. She said he kept bothering them and that he slandered her husband’s name in the neighborhood.

“My husband was not racist,” Donna said, “He played football and loved black people. He just tried to get the children around here to have a better life.”

Donna said the killing was senseless.

“Nobody deserves to die on their face and shot in the back like that.” said Donna.

Donna said she was not at home when the shooting took place and does not know what the fight was about.

Donna and Christopher had been married for 30 years. She said her world is shattered.

Neighbors told 12 News they did not have any bad interactions with Douglas. None of them wanted to speak on camera.

Ivory Dishmon, who knew Douglas, said he saw him before the fight happened.

“He was in a nice frame of mind, he did not seem distraught, upset or anything,” said Dishmon.

Dishmon said he even offered Douglas to work for him at his store called “Auto Detail Store,” located a few blocks away from where Douglas lived. He said Douglas was always respectful towards him. When Dishmon heard Douglas had shot Miln, he was surprised.

“I heard they have video of the guy pushing him and getting in his face,” said Dishmon, “It had to be provoked is what I think.”

