Local neighbors react to possibility of fourth stimulus check

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some lawmakers in Washington are pushing for another round of stimulus aid which would send recurring payments until the coronavirus pandemic ends.

At this time eligible adults would receive $3,200 for the last three stimulus rounds. In March, 21 democrats signed a letter to President Joe Biden stating that $1,400 isn’t enough to help Americans with their financial struggles.

“Honestly, I think it will actually help right now because I’m trying to start my own business. All the stimulus bills that have already passed is going towards that and its helping a lot of people but I have to fix my house. There is always something to fix– a roof, a water heater, things like that,” said Walter Williams.

James Mallet said he would use the additional funds towards his home and to his family.

“Potentially pay down some mortgages, help out my family, help out someone in my neighborhood, help my church,” said Mallet.

There’s no word on the amount of the proposed fourth check or when a bill would be passed.