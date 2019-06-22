$1-million bond set: Two more arrested for deadly Ridgeland drive-by

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) - Suspects have been arrested for Tuesday's deadly drive-by shooting at a Ridgeland basketball court.

Seventee-year-old Christopher Tyler and Lenzarius Roberts are both charged in the murder of Kendrell Miller.

The two teens and 15-year-old Isaiah Evans are all being held in the Madison County Jail on a $1-million bond each.

A previous suspect in the murder,17- year-old Jabari Branch, has been released from custody, but remains a part of the investigation.

