$2-million in federal money given to Alcorn State

University awarded millions to meet S.T.E.M. teachers' demand, plus scholarships

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 12:38 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 12:38 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - US Congressman Bennie Thompson announces that nearly $2-million is being awarded to Alcorn State University.

He says the money will be used to help meet the demand of S.T.E.M. teachers and scholarships for students.

The project will include workshops, stem education service hours and scholarships.

Funds were awarded by the National Science Foundation, which is funded by the United States.

