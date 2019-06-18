$2-million in federal money given to Alcorn State
University awarded millions to meet S.T.E.M. teachers' demand, plus scholarships
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - US Congressman Bennie Thompson announces that nearly $2-million is being awarded to Alcorn State University.
He says the money will be used to help meet the demand of S.T.E.M. teachers and scholarships for students.
The project will include workshops, stem education service hours and scholarships.
Funds were awarded by the National Science Foundation, which is funded by the United States.