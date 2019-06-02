$2 raffle in Jackson to help mother-of-4 beat stage 4 cancer: Outback restaurant hosts Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - A Jackson woman and mother of four, small children is diagnosed with cancer and is fighting to stay alive, according to management at Outback restaurant, where she works.

Charolette Roby is said to be terminally-ill with stage-four breast cancer.

On Sunday at 3 p.m., Outback restaurant is kicking off a month-long fundraiser with $2 raffle tickets, which will help pay for Roby's treatment as she battles for her life.

Raffle tickets will be available through June.

On June 29, the raffle drawing will take place for a $100 gift card to the restaurant.

Roby's co-workers say she has always been the kind of person to help other people and they are glad to help her now.

The owner at Outback Steakhouse says he will be keeping her job available for her, until she is better.