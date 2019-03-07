'Families First for Mississippi' collects supplies for tornado cleanup Video

FLOWOOD, Miss (WJTV) - Thousands of water bottles will soon be traveling hundreds of miles from Mississippi to

Alabama.

The water is going to help people in Lee County where tornadoes killed 23 people.

Water is critical during a time of disaster.

That's why families first for Mississippi is leaving bright and early Thursday morning

to drop off the water in Alabama.

Water is loaded up case by case on the Families First motor home.

Elton Berry is the military liaison for the agency. He is driving 240 cases of water to Auburn United Methodist Church in Alabama. He says they'll get there by noon Thursday and then a team will hand out the water. The water was not only donated by famillies first but also U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, Holmes Community College and the Air National Guard in Rankin County.

Families First is also stepping up to help flood victims in Tchula

You can donate toothbrushes, shampoo, and soap, all you have to do is drop them off at

a Families First locations.

Those supplies will be taken to Tchula Friday. If you need more information, click here.