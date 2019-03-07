Local News

'Families First for Mississippi' collects supplies for tornado cleanup

Supplies headed to Alabama for relief efforts

By:

Posted: Mar 06, 2019 06:35 PM CST

Updated: Mar 06, 2019 10:20 PM CST

'Families First for Mississippi' collects supplies for tornado cleanup

FLOWOOD, Miss (WJTV) - Thousands of water bottles will soon be traveling hundreds of miles from Mississippi to
 Alabama.

 The water is going to help people in Lee County where tornadoes killed 23 people.

Water is critical during a time of disaster.
 That's why families first for Mississippi is leaving bright and early Thursday morning
 to drop off the water in Alabama.

Water is loaded up case by case on the Families First motor home.

Elton Berry is the military liaison for the agency. He is driving 240  cases of water to Auburn United Methodist Church in Alabama. He says they'll get there by noon Thursday and then a team will hand out the water.  The water was not only donated by famillies first but also U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, Holmes Community College and the Air National Guard in Rankin County.

Families First is also stepping up to help flood victims in Tchula

You can donate toothbrushes, shampoo, and soap, all you have to do is drop them off at
 a Families First locations.

 Those supplies will be taken to Tchula Friday. If you need more information, click here.

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 3/6/19
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 3/6/19

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 3/5/19
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 3/5/19

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 3/4/19
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 3/4/19