"Fit for Fun" strives to fight childhood obesity Video

JACKSON ,Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Baptist Medical Center partners with the Mississippi Children's Museum.

They hosted a "Fit for Fun" program this morning.

It is designed to help reduce childhood obesity.

120 kindergartners from Clinton Park Elementary School took part in the class.

They got to learn about exercise and nutrition.

Mississippi Children's Museum Monique Ealey says, "The weeks we do not have baptist here, we do fitness in house. We do obstacle courses, relay races, anything to get the children active and moving and to raise awareness about health."

"Fit for Fun" classes are usually in session on Wednesdays at 3:30 pm.

