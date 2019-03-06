"Jeopardy" host Alex Trebex announces cancer diagnosis Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Alex Trebex announces he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The "Jeopardy!" host announced the news Wednesday.

Trebex says, "Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm going to fight this, and I'm going to keep working."

Trebex wanted to be the first to release the information so he published a video on youtube, explaining his condition and plans.

Family, friends and fans have blasted him with love and support on Twitter and other social media platforms.

