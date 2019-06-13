"Jesus has a place for me": 7-year-old tells grandmother a week before being killed Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video Video

BROOKHAVEN, Miss.(WJTV) - An investigation is underway to find a suspect or suspects that killed a 7-year-old boy in a drive-by shooting.

The young boy is identified as Quantivious Allen Jr.

Police Chief Collins says he was shot in the midsection while playing a video game in the family's living room.

He was airlifted to UMMC where he later died.

Quantivious may have been young but he was full of faith.

Police Chief Kenneth Collins says, "(His) grandmother told me last weekend this child told her that Jesus had a place for him to stay, and he said it to her three times. She said 'nah baby you’re going to be here with us" and what did he say? 'nah Jesus got a place for me to stay .'

She said she didn’t know then this was going to happen.

Chief Collins says Quantivious' favorite movie was “When Moses Save the Israelites”.

This investigation is continuing with help from family members and neighbors.