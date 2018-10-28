"Jiggaerobics:" Dance workout in Brookhaven, you forget you're exercising

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) - A combination of dancing and exercising event called "Jiggaerobics" which makes working out fun, is happening Sunday in Brookhaven.

"It takes your mind off that you are actually working out," event organizer Josh Powell said.

Instructor LaDonte Lotts from Louisiana will be on hand for the event happening from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Lincoln Civic Center, according to Powell.

Doors open at 3 p.m.

