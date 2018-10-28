Local News

"Jiggaerobics:" Dance workout in Brookhaven, you forget you're exercising

Posted: Oct 27, 2018 07:02 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2018 07:02 PM CDT

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) - A combination of dancing and exercising event called "Jiggaerobics" which makes working out fun, is happening Sunday in Brookhaven.

"It takes your mind off that you are actually working out," event organizer Josh Powell said.

Instructor LaDonte Lotts from Louisiana will be on hand for the event happening from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Lincoln Civic Center, according to Powell.

