"Les Miserables" cast surprises Jackson High School students

Students and staff got free tickets to see the show

Posted: Mar 07, 2019 01:00 PM CST

Updated: Mar 07, 2019 01:00 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Jackson high school students get a surprise from the cast members of a classic Broadway musical.

Two members of the "Les Miserables" visited Power APAC this morning.

Students and staff got free tickets to see the show at Thalia Mara Hall.

The cast members also talked to students about their careers in theater.

Stavros Koumbaros says, "it's just always great to have an opportunity to talk to someone who's out there and doing it. Especially I'm pretty young, only 23 so that close in age means a lot especially when I was their age."

Felipe Bombonato says, "Sometimes you go into an audition and you get an opportunity elsewhere with the casting director. that's always cool, I'm getting called in for this one I wonder why and then you show up and same casting that's pretty cool."

You can see "Les Miserables" until March 10th.

Tickets are available at the Thalia Mara Hall box office or on ticket master.

