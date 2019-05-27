"Put down the guns", Port Gibson calls for peace after graduation party shooting

PORT GIBSON, Miss (WJTV) - Port Gibson Police are searching for suspects behind a shooting that happened at a graduation party outside the Claiborne County Convention Center.



It happened around 1:30a.m. on Saturday when officers and neighbors heard multiple shots fired and when it was over one man was dead and two others were injured.



While many locals tell us like all communities Port Gibson has its share of crimes, this much gun violence is a big shock.



“They should just put down the guns I mean it’s not worth it,” Port Gibson resident Mauriuna Jackson told us. “We can’t even go out and have fun anymore, just to have good fun with people that were cool with. We always have to worry about something it’s always a problem with going out.”



As the graduation party was shutting down police reports and witnesses say a fight broke out in the parking lot and after shots were fired officers located Arsentio Johnson lying in the grass near Old Highway 61. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



“Just seeing people’s posts on Facebook they’re really sad about it,” Jackson continued. “He was a really good person to a lot of people from what I’ve seen and it really hurt them a lot to see that happen.”



Police also identified Robert Thomas Jr. who was shot then airlifted to UMMC listed in critical condition. The other was 15 year old Amari Johnson who was shot walking to his grandmother’s house from the McDonalds.



“This has been the first time that this has happened in a long time,” Jackson said. “Like I said I think this came from another city somewhere local, but this hasn’t happened in a while here.”



Police say over 100 people attended the graduation party; the landlord of the property told us he did have security checking people before they entered the building keeping the incident just off the property.



The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call Port Gibson Police or the Claiborne County Sheriff.