"Trees falling like dominoes.." Witnesses describe tornado in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) - People in the McComb community say they are still feeling shaken, after highly-damaging storms swept through the city.

They say they're glad the damage wasn't worse, even though many trees and power lines are still downed Sunday, after what seemed like a tornado.

Pat Butler says Thursday morning is one she will never forget.

"I didn't hear the warning [siren]," Butler said. "I promise I didn't. All of a sudden, I could see a white cloud."

"I started screaming Jesus because on both sides of me I could see the trees just falling like dominoes."

Butler was able to make it home safely and she says there was minimal damage on her property.

Others were not so lucky and returned home to find their houses badly damaged by the mighty winds.

The National Weather Service has yet to confirm the event was in fact a tornado.