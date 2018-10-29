'Working Together' holds vigil to mourn shootings at Beth Israel Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Jacksonians respond to the deadliest anti-semitic mass killing in U.S. history.

Groups in the metro area called for prayer followed by action for change.

This is a live look from the Beth Israel congregation. Congregants, along with ‘Working Together Jackson’ are doing what they can in the face of this horrific event. The organization celebrates diversity and prides itself on building bridges and tearing down walls.

Organizers say they wanted to show support for friends in the local Jewish community.

Eleven people were killed and six others were seriously hurt when investigators say a man went to a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday, targeting worshipers.

‘Working Together Jackson’ wants to inspire the community to celebrate others and their difference, while asking public leaders to lead that conversation.





------------------------------------------

Almost a thousand miles separate Jackson from Pittsburg. But this weekend's shooting might as well have been in our own backyard.

The response to the violence responsible for the deaths of eleven at Tree of Life congregation in Pennsylvania is evident at Beth Israel on Old Canton Road.

Various congregations from the metro reached out. People called, sent flowers and reached out to friends in the local Jewish community.

Governor Phil Bryant ordered flags lowered to half-staff.

And 'Working Together Jackson', a collective of faith and civic groups, organized a prayer vigil at the synagogue. WJTV 12's Terrance Friday is there and will have more at noon.