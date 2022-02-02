NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Board of Supervisors and Natchez Inc. announced $1.8 million in grant funding will help with the completion of the Belwood Levee.

The Natchez Democrat reported the site is currently under an option to purchase by Velocys for its Bayou Fuels facility. Bayou Fuels is expected to create 100 new jobs in Natchez.

Officials said the grant is part of the Select Sites Program of the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA).

The funds will be used at the Belwood site for levee construction and drainage improvements.