JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man and are searching for a second man after a chase in Jackson on Monday, December 12.

Police said officers attempted a traffic stop on a man for reckless driving and disregard for a traffic device.

They said the driver led them on a chase that ended on Mill Street near the King Edward Hotel. According to police, the passenger exited the vehicle and tried to run. The man, who was identified as 30-year-old Martin Hugh, was arrested.

Capitol police said the driver of the vehicle continued to travel north on Mill Street, and police ceased the pursuit.

Hugh was charged with possession of a controlled substance schedule V, felony fleeing and resisting arrest.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the driver, contact Capitol police at 601-359-3125.