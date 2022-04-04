PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are searching for a man who fled from a traffic stop on Thursday, March 31.

Deputies said they tried to pull over a 2010 black Ford Mustang for traffic violations. The driver led deputies on a short chase before crashing at the intersection of Avenue H and North Cherry Street in McComb.

Investigators said the driver, Jasper Jones, ran away. Deputies are still working to find him. He faces charges of felony fleeing and possession of a controlled substance enhanced with a gun.

The passenger, Justin Monley, was arrested after attempting to run from the crash. He was charged with possession of a gun by a felon and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Anyone with information about Jones can call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-783-6767 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-869-7141.