JACKSON Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man and are searching for a second suspect in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened on Lakewood Drive on Tuesday, June 28. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 20-year-old Jonathan Milsap was found lying face down in the street after being shot multiple times.

Investigators said the suspects were in a red Audi.

According to Hearn, detectives were able to locate the vehicle and arrested the owner, 35-year-old Miguel J. Forbes. He was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and drive-by shooting.

A warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Zykez Young. He’s wanted for murder and drive-by shooting charges.

Miguel J. Forbes (Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.)

Zykez Young (Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.)

Hearn said there is no motive for the shooting at this time. The red Audi was confiscated as evidence.