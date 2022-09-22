BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested a man and are searching for two others in connection to multiple auto burglaries.

Police said the burglaries happened in the business community on September 14. Surveillance video showed the suspects’ vehicle was a Ford F-150 that had a stolen license plate.

According to investigators, officers attempted to stop the vehicle the next day. The F-150, which was reported stolen from the Veterans Administration Hospital, fled from the officers into the City of Jackson.

Police said the suspects stopped on Barbara Ann Drive and ran away. One of the suspects, 18-year-old Curtis Dixon, was captured moments later. Dixon was charged with four counts of auto burglary.

The two other suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Marcus T. Edwards and 19-year-old Shikell Dajuan Butler. They are both wanted for four counts of auto burglary. They are also considered armed and dangerous.

Marcus T. Edwards (Courtesy: Byram Police Dept.)

Shikell Dajuan Butler (Courtesy: Byram Police Dept.)

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact the Byram Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 601-372-7747 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477(TIPS).