TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities arrested an adult after a multi-county chase ended in Terry overnight.

Justin Hall with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said the chase began in Lincoln County when deputies tried to pull the driver over for a broken headlight.

According to Hall, one adult and one juvenile were inside the vehicle. Their vehicle crashed in Terry during the chase.

The adult, who has not been identified, was the only one who was arrested and was taken to the Copiah County Jail.

Copiah County deputies, Brookhaven police and Terry police assisted in the case.