2 captured, 2 on the loose for deadly house burglary

Jatavious Q. Berry

Brookhaven Police released four photos of suspects wanted for house burglary and murdering a woman.

Since the pictures were release they have successfully captured Jatavious Q. Berry.

They are still looking for Shawan F. Allen, Adrian D. Smith, and Justin Anderson from Natchez.

According to Brookhaven Police Chief, Kenneth Collins, Anderson was acquitted of a nightclub shooting last year. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Justin Anderson

Shawan F. Allen has been spotted but not captured. Last night, Shawan F. Allen forced his 17-year-old girlfriend to drive him to Jackson. He carjacked two vehicles, including a county truck which he crashed.

Shawan F. Allen

The fourth suspect Adrian D. Smith has not been spotted at the moment.

Adrian D. Smith

Any contact with any of the individuals please contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 6018332424.