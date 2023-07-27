JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed and two others were injured during a Jackson apartment fire.

The fire happened at the Lakeview Manor Apartments on Thursday, July 27.

According to Jackson Fire Department Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, crews tried to resuscitate the victim, but she did not respond.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as 64-year-old Iris Williams. According to the coroner, Williams died from smoke inhalation and burn injuries.

Jackson police and firefighters are now investigating the cause of the fire.