VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on collision that happened Thursday evening on Highway 27 in Warren County.

According to MHP, A 2012 Honda Accord driven by John-Taylor A. Burton, 30, who was traveling south on MS 27, and collided head-on into a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Justin Gilliland, 28.

The passenger in the Honda received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities have identified the victim as Kiley Goulette, 30.

Burton and Gilliland were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

More information will be released pending the notification of the next of kin.