JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a suspect was killed in a shootout on Friday, February 11.

Police said the shooting happened at Laxmi Food Mart on University Boulevard. Police believe a fight happened between the suspect, Matthew Black, and the victim, Samuel McCray, during an attempted robbery.

According to investigators, Black and McCray were involved in a shootout, and McCray’s vehicle was stolen from the scene.

When police arrived, they found McCray lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for surgery. There’s no word on his condition at this time.

Police said Black was taken to Merit Health Hospital by a private vehicle. He died from his injuries just after 6:00 a.m.

Investigators said both men are convicted felons.