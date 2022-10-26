NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured during a shooting on Tuesday, October 25.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Col. John Pitchford Parkway and U.S. 61 South just after 11:00 p.m.

The Natchez Democrat reported an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside Troy Jones, 20, and Delronta Tyler, 21, who were in another vehicle. The suspects fired shots at the two victims.

Tyler died from is injuries at Merit Health Natchez. Jones was treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565.