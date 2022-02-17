SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Scott County deputies are investigating after one person was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting.

The shooting happened after 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 17 at a home on Sparksville Road. When deputies arrived, they found two people and their dogs had been shot.

One of the victims died at the scene. The second victim was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson and was in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said both names of the victims are being withheld at this time until family members can be contacted.

Investigators said they’re looking for a gray vehicle, possibly a Ford with a Newton or Neshoba County license plate. The driver’s side window has clear plastic over the window that has been taped to it. Deputies said the vehicle was seen near the home prior to the shooting.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are working the case. If anyone has information about the shooting, contact the sheriff’s office at 601-469-1511 or MBI.