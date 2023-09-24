JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after one person was killed and another was hurt during a shooting outside a bowling alley.

The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 24 at Metro 24 Bowling Center on John R. Lynch Street.

Officer Sam Brown said police responded to the location after two people arrived at a local hospital by private vehicles. They were both suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim, 30-year-old Jaterio McKey, was shot multiple times and died at the hospital. The other victim’s condition is unknown, according to Brown.

Witnesses told police the shooting happened during an argument that happened outside of the building.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).