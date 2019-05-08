1 killed, 2 hurt in crash on I-220 in Jackson

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on I-220 South.

According to officers, the accident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A vehicle was exiting the ramp to Medgar Evers Boulevard when it left the road and hit a utility pole.

Police said a female passenger died at the scene. The female driver and a male passenger were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The victims' identities have not been released. The cause of the crash is under investigation.