JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after one person was killed and two others were injured on Friday.

The shooting happened at the Jubilee Gas Station on Highway 80. Officer Sam Brown said an unknown man was seen on store surveillance fighting with three individuals in the parking lot.

Brown said the unidentified man was shot and killed at the location.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the left leg and hip, and a 19-year-old man was shot in the left leg. They were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) for treatment. They both have non-life threatening injuries.

According to Brown, the suspect’s vehicle, a black GMC Sierra, was recovered near Metairie Road abandoned and towed to the crime lab.

Police said they later arrested D’Marriel Cousins and D’Vontae Nichols and charged them with capital murder. Nichols was also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators said Zachery Bracey, Martize Davis and an unknown suspect are still at large.