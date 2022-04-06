Update: Jackson police released new information about the shooting. Only one person was shot and killed. The following article has been updated with the new information.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Highway 80.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the shooting happened on Highway 80 near I-220 before 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6.

According to Hearn, one man died in the shooting. The victim has not been identified.

Police have not released any information about a suspect at this time.