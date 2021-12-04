1 killed, 3 injured in crash on Highway 3 in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a man was killed in a crash in Yazoo County.

The crash happened on Friday, December 3, 2021, just before 10:45 p.m. on Highway 3 near McGraw Road.

According to Trooper Ron Bosarge, a 2012 Toyota Camry was traveling north on the highway when the vehicle collided with the front of a southbound 2017 Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, 52-year-old Roderick Baker, and two other passengers were airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. There’s no word on their conditions at this time.

The driver of the Toyota Camry, 40-year-old Roderick Williams, died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by MHP.